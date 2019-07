Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE, Pa. -- The flames broke out around 12:30 p.m. Sunday at a home along carpenter street in Luzerne Borough.

Fire officials say the homeowners were not home at the time but their dog was.

Crews were able to get the dog out safely.

According to fire officials, the damage mostly affected the roof.

No word on a cause after the fire in Luzerne County.