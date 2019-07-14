We're going after catfish on the Susquehanna river with Al Casal, owner of Al's Susquehanna Guide Service.
Al’s Susquehanna Guide Service
-
Al’s Susquehanna Guide Service #2
-
Free Concerts Planned along River in Wilkes-Barre
-
Water Main Break Under Susquehanna River
-
All This Rain Has Some Worrying About a Repeat of Last Year
-
Popular Paddlewheel Plans Special Cruise for Veterans in Central Pennsylvania
-
-
New Details on Legs Found in Susquehanna River
-
Catfish Caught in Susquehanna River Sets New PA Record
-
Trying to Make More Use of River Common in Wilkes-Barre
-
Walleye Fishing with Sweetwater Guide Service
-
Human Remains Found Along Susquehanna River in Williamsport
-
-
Talkback 16: Animal Cruelty, Legs Found in the River, PennDOT
-
Sneaky Hollow Bait Company Limited Edition Tube Baits
-
Eastern Hellbender Named State Amphibian