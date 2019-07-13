Stabbing Arrest in Pottsville

Posted 7:59 pm, July 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:02PM, July 13, 2019

POTTSVILLE -- A teenager was arrested after a stabbing Friday night in the city of Pottsville.

Police told Newswatch 16 they found the 18-year-old victim along East Market Street in the city.

The victim was bleeding from the chest and told officers he was stabbed by 17-year-old Christopher Rojas in the area of North George Street.

Investigators said Rojas admitted to the crime and is locked up in the Schuylkill County prison on attempted homicide charges.

There is no word on the victim's condition after the stabbing in Pottsville.

 

