Pull up a Bar Stool and Enjoy Benny Brew Co.

Posted 9:30 am, July 13, 2019

Paul takes us to Benny Brew Company to take a tour of this brew pub with great beer and good food.  Currently Ben produces 4 core brands that are available year round and 4 seasonal brands that are available at different times throughout the year. Benny Brewing Co. also offers many special release beers that are inspired by a variety of ingredients, social and cultural trends and food pairings.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

