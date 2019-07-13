Paul takes us to Benny Brew Company to take a tour of this brew pub with great beer and good food. Currently Ben produces 4 core brands that are available year round and 4 seasonal brands that are available at different times throughout the year. Benny Brewing Co. also offers many special release beers that are inspired by a variety of ingredients, social and cultural trends and food pairings.
Pull up a Bar Stool and Enjoy Benny Brew Co.
