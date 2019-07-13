Good Morning PA – E.C.U.S Club, Flying Aces, and Helping Hands Society

Posted 10:42 am, July 13, 2019, by

The E.C.U.S. Club and Flying Aces present the 20th Annual Road Rally to benefit the Helping Hands Society. The run starts at the ECUS club in Hazleton at 11am on Saturday July 20th, 2019. Food, games music and more will be held from 1pm to 6pm at the Flying Aces Campground in Weatherly.

