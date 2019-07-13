Dozens Celebrate PrideFest in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- People in part of Luzerne County marched to the park to celebrate PrideFest on Saturday.

The march, put on by the Rainbow Alliance and The Wright Center for Community Health, began on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre and ended at Kirby Park.

Attendees came out to show their support to the L-G-B-T-Q community and to them them know they are not alone.

Vanessa White Fernandes of Scranton said, "We just want to offer love and support, especially to people whose own families might not be embracing their sexual identity or gender identity, so we are here to give love and hugs."

Once at Kirby Park, people enjoyed food, music and games at N-E-P-A PrideFest in Wilkes-Barre.