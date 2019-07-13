Bluegrass Festival in Luzerne County Benefits Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa -- People in part of Luzerne County got to enjoy the sunshine and some bluegrass music.

The "Picking for Patriots Bluegrass Festival" was held Saturday at the Luzerne County fairgrounds in Lehman Township.

There was live music, arts and crafts and plenty of food.

Proceeds from the festival benefit Patriots Cove, a non-profit organization founded by a military veteran from northeast PA.

Sheila Brandon from Sweet Valley said "money raised from Saturday's festival will go to Patriots Cove, which is a fishing retreat for injured and wounded veterans and first responders."

Patriots Cove hosts other services throughout the year, including outdoor activities and environmental service projects in Luzerne County.