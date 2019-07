Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Archangel Airborne held its 7th annual Community Outreach Day near Honesdale on Saturday.

Attendees got to check out the airport hanger, take part in plane flying demonstrations and listen to aviation experts.

Archangel Airborne is an all-volunteer task force that utilizes aviation resources to help areas dealing with poverty or natural disasters.

Plane enthusiasts also got to enjoy flight simulators at Saturday's event near Wayne County.