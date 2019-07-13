2019 “Puck Cancer” Summer Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There was some street hockey for a good cause at the 7th annual "Puck Cancer" Summer Festival, at Quality Hill Playground in Nanticoke. There were 16 teams, all raising money for Medical Oncology Associates in Kingston, a group that helped Michelle Alberola Myers pay for medication, co-pays and so much more, during her battle with cancer. Eight years later, her son and daughter-in-law have used this event to continue to support that organization.

"This is incredible," Myers' daughter-in-law Lauren Myers said. "When we first started, our very first year, it was just our friends. It was just a group of friends we had. We had raised $1,200 from their personal donations. We gave it in. To see the growth from that to what it is today, last year we donated $20,000. So to see the community itself come together and support us, it's phenomenal."

To date, "Puck Cancer" has raised and donated over $40,000.