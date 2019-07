Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- It is being billed as one of the biggest parties Pottsville has seen in some time.

Yuengling's 190th Anniversary Celebration kicks off Saturday.

America's oldest brewery is bringing beer, food and live music downtown.

Newswatch 16 found workers setting up the stage tonight and organizers say there are some street closures to be aware of.

Yuengling's 190th anniversary party starts Saturday at 1 p.m.