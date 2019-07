Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A man from Luzerne County was sentenced today on third degree murder charges.

Robert Rodriguez knocked on the door of Vanesa Batista's home in Wilkes-Barre in February of last year.

Authorities say Rodriguez, along with Isiah Jennings, then shot Batista and her boyfriend, Trevor Oliver both in the head.

Oliver later died.

Rodriguez was sentenced to up to 38 years behind bars for the shooting in Wilkes-Barre.