Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — A man is dead after the motorized scooter he was riding was hit by a pickup truck in Columbia County.

Police say the crash happened around 10:30 Friday morning at the intersection of 5th and Walnut Street in Berwick.

Robert Dement, 62 of Berwick, was taken to Berwick Hospital where he later died.

The crash in Columbia County is under investigation.