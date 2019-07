Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Part of a highway in Luzerne County was closed for hours after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the person was hit just after 2 a.m. on Friday along Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not given us the name.

That part of Route 309 reopened around 4:45 a.m. on Friday after the crash near Wilkes-Barre.