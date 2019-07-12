PA Adds Anxiety Disorders, Tourette Syndrome to Medical Marijuana Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health has added two conditions now eligible for treatment with medical marijuana.

On Wednesday, the department added anxiety conditions and Tourette syndrome to a list of 21 serious ailments qualifying for treatment with medical marijuana.

Some of the other conditions include multiple sclerosis, terminal cancer, irritable bowel syndrome, and chronic pain.

Pennsylvania is only the third state to include anxiety and Tourettes to be treated with marijuana.

It goes into effect on July 20.

