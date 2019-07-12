PA Adds Anxiety Disorders, Tourette Syndrome to Medical Marijuana Program

Posted 12:31 pm, July 12, 2019, by

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health has added two conditions now eligible for treatment with medical marijuana.

On Wednesday, the department added anxiety conditions and Tourette syndrome to a list of 21 serious ailments qualifying for treatment with medical marijuana.

Some of the other conditions include multiple sclerosis, terminal cancer, irritable bowel syndrome, and chronic pain.

Pennsylvania is only the third state to include anxiety and Tourettes to be treated with marijuana.

It goes into effect on July 20.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.