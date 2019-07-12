Next Step for Pocono Springs Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Spirits are high for a new multi-million dollar entertainment attraction near Mount Pocono.

That's because more liquor licenses are now available for businesses looking to move in to "Pocono Springs."

"It accomplishes several things. First, we take liquor licenses from other areas of the state that just aren't being used. Through the commonwealth, there are saturated counties that have hundreds of liquor licenses sitting there unused. Here in the Poconos, we have a need for liquor licenses. Hello? So why don't we take liquor licenses that aren't being used and use them for economic development," said John Jablowski, Tobyhanna Township Manager.

Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation allowing for the transfer of state liquor licenses to Monroe County.

Tobyhanna Township manager John Jablowski says without the licenses, the project would not move forward and up to 75 licenses will be transferred.

Pocono Springs is expected to be one of the biggest destinations in the area with plenty of bars, restaurants, and attractions.

"Those national and international venues that will be here, will have access to those licenses. That was the key component to making this a success. We are over that hurdle and we are rocking and rolling," said Jablowski.

Now those liquor licenses that will be sold to business owners at Pocono Springs can't be sold anywhere else in the county.

The licenses must stay at Pocono Springs.

Tishawn Cook from Mount Pocono says she won't be drinking at Pocono Springs, but she's happy to see progress on the project.

"I feel it will be great for the businesses if that is what they want to do. If it's great for business, it's great for them," said Cook.

It will cost a $1 million fee, plus $65,000 per liquor license.