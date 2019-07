Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Columbia Mall near Bloomsburg has a new owner.

The mall was sold earlier this month for $7 million to a real estate developer, Cristian Foust, from Bloomsburg.

Foust told Newswatch 16 he plans to renovate the mall as well as repair the parking lot and bring in new retailers.

Foust is also working on a proposed Hilton Hotel next to the mall in Columbia County.