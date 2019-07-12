Five Injured After Crash in Monroe County

Posted 11:33 pm, July 12, 2019, by

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Five people were injured Friday night after a crash in Monroe County.

Officials believe a pickup truck may have experienced brake issues while driving down a hill.

Fire crews say the truck hit a car which then hit a home along Broad Street in Stroudsburg.

No word on the condition of the victim’s after the crash in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.