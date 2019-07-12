Five Injured After Crash in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Five people were injured Friday night after a crash in Monroe County.
Officials believe a pickup truck may have experienced brake issues while driving down a hill.
Fire crews say the truck hit a car which then hit a home along Broad Street in Stroudsburg.
No word on the condition of the victim’s after the crash in Monroe County.
40.981836 -75.189061
1 Comment
Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)
brakes are unimportant , I’ll fix them later , likewise the bald tires .