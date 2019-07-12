Ease Up on the Gas Pedal in Mount Pocono

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. -- Getting drivers to slow down on Route 611 in Mount Pocono has been an ongoing challenge.

People who walk this stretch of Pocono Boulevard know all too well the dangers of trying to cross it.

The speed limit is 30 miles per hour and drivers go right over it.

Borough officials have heard residents concerns and are already putting new safety measures into place.

Crosswalk lines have been repainted and speed radar signs sits at the front of a senior living facility.

This particular sign belongs to PennDOT for an ongoing speed study.

Mayor Michael Penn says the borough is in the process of purchasing four of their own.

"Two on each side of the road in the downtown area. Then we are working on crossing guards, we are investigating that," said Mayor Michael Penn, Mount Pocono.

After years of frustration because of years of speeding on this stretch in Mount Pocono, some people we spoke to say the are happy to finally see that something has been done.

They just hope it works.

"Just be mindful and slow down," said Margarita Morales, East Strodusburg.

Margarita Morales lives in East Stroudsburg but visits Mount Pocono often to be with her grandchildren.

She says for their safety, she's thankful for the improvements.

"It's really sad because it's a town right here and there's a lot of action once in a while, especially on the weekends. So why go fast? Enjoy life and go slow," said Morales.

The Mount Pocono Mayor tells Newswatch 16, he is grateful for all the community input and support surrounding this speeding issue.

A problem he hopes will slow down soon.