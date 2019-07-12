× 32nd Annual Bloomsburg Jamboree Roars Into Town

The 32nd Annual Summer A&A Auto Stores 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals is back in Bloomsburg this weekend.

The event features all sorts of action-packed 4×4 excitement.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event. It runs Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14 at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, located at 620 West 3rd Street in Bloomsburg.

Off-road enthusiasts from coast-to-coast usually attend the jamboree which attracts around 70,000 people to Columbia County for the weekend.

The event takes place:

Friday, July 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TICKET INFO:

Discount tickets are available at A&A Auto Stores and Jack Williams Tire locations for $18/adults (ages 13 and over) and $10/children (ages 3 to 12). Tickets can also be purchased online at this link. Ticket fees apply for online orders.

At the gate, tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children (ages 3 to12). A two-day pass is available at the gate for $36 for adults and $20 for children. A three-day pass is available for $54 for adults and $30 for children. Children under three-years-old are admitted free of charge with paid adult.

REGISTER YOUR RIDE:

Preregistration for your 4x4s is closed online, but you can preregister by calling (317) 236-6515. Registration is available on-site for $90 beginning Thursday, July 11, at noon.

OTHER FUN FACTS FROM THE ORGANIZERS:

Highlighting the Jamboree will be General Tire Monster Truck Thunder Drags and an adrenaline-filled Freestyle Competition.

Featured Monster Trucks this year are General Tire Monster Truck, Raminator, Lucas Oil Bigfoot, Overkill Evolution, Black Stallion and XDP Monster Truck. Following each session, drivers will be signing autographs at the Official Merchandise Tent.

A huge fireworks extravaganza will follow the Saturday evening Monster Truck Freestyle competition.

The second round of competition for the 2019 season will also take place in the Tough Trucks Challenge, Mud Bog Challenge and SideXSide Shootout (UTV Racing). Racing will continue at the final 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals in Indianapolis in September, with champions being crowned at that event.

The Performance Marketplace will showcase industry-leading manufacturers and suppliers, many offering special show-pricing. The A&A Truck & Off-Road Pavilion, located in the Education building, will feature 50+ vendors, offering factory-direct pricing and inventory on-site.

Event features include:

General Tire Monster Truck Thunder Drags

Tough Trucks Challenge

Mud Bog Challenge

SideXSide Shootout – UTV Racing

A&A Auto Stores Burnout Competition

NEXT GEN Build-Off Battle for vehicle builders ages 27-under

Mountain Man Beard Contest

Pro-Judged Show-N-Shine Competition & Awards

4×4 Cruising in the Cruise Lane

Kids Games at the Main Stage

Mighty Monster Bus Monster Truck Rides ($10 Cash Only)

Miss 4-Wheel Contest

Shopping at the Performance Marketplace