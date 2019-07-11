× The Lowdown on Lacrosse: Sport Sees Spike in Our Area Among Youth

Lacrosse is considered one of the fastest-growing sports around the country and closer to home.

The sport just isn’t for college or high school athletes anymore.

Lately, more young people, even 10 and under, are giving lacrosse a try.

To learn more about Lacrosse, the equipment used, how it’s played, and why there’s a bigger interest in our area, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with a group of athletes and coaches in the Clarks Summit area.

Many of the athletes are coached by Becky Davis of Lackawanna County.

To find a lacrosse league near you and to learn more about the sport, check out the following links: