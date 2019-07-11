Staying Sharp in Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- School is in session this week for some children in Wilkes-Barre but it's not summer school it's the power scholars academy hosted in part by the YMCA in Wilkes-Barre.

"It combats summer learning loss. A lot of our scholars lose what they retain over the course of the school year. so we do academics in the morning and fun stuff like enrichment in the afternoon," said Mary Tranguch, Site Director.

"It kind of feels like a camp. Like a camp because you like go on field trips every Friday and do fun activities," said Julian Walters, 5th Grader.

The program is six weeks long and this year more than 300 scholars are enrolled in Wilkes-Barre and Hanover Township.

"The Y is very very fortunate that we have funders that help us provide this service to the needs of the families and kids of this community and it's just really really impactful," said Jim Thomas, YMCA Wilkes-Barre.

These power scholars tell Newswatch 16 they think this program will help them be more prepared for the upcoming school year.

"I'm not so nervous any more because I think I have more multiplication facts and like more knowledge," said Walters.

Program leaders say helping students like Julian feel ready to hit the ground running come august is what the program is all about.

"I feel like I am having more fun cause I get to learn more stuff over the summer and I'm going to be ready for 5th grade," said Walters.

Students are currently in their third week of the program here in Wilkes-Barre.