Search for Missing Boater in Wayne County

LAKE WALLENPAUPACK, Pa. — The search is on for a missing boater in Wayne County.

Jeffrey Greene, 64, was last seen leaving the Boat Shop Marina on Lake Wallenpaupack around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

State police believe Greene went missing in Wayne County and may be disoriented.

If you have seen him, please call 9-1-1.