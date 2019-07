Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- For the first time in more than 20 years, Pennsylvania is not increasing tuition at 14 state universities.

The Board of Governors voted unanimously Wednesday for the tuition freeze for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Right now, basic tuition for in-state undergraduates is $7,700.

The freeze means the Board of Governors has to find another way to make up a nearly $63 million gap in its budget.