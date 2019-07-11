× Milton Teen Speaks to Congress About Diabetes

MILTON–16-year-old Adriana Richard of Milton has lived with type one diabetes for eleven years. Over the years she’s written a book about her experiences with the disease and become an advocate. Yesterday Adriana spoke to members of congress.

Adriana Richard of Milton is a high school senior enjoying her summer vacation. But Adriana has a lot on her plate. The 16-year-old gives herself daily insulin injections and monitors her blood sugar levels. She has type one diabetes.

“It`s just a lot of responsibilities, especially for a just diagnosed five-year-old,” Adriana said.

“It`s just constant. You`re always thinking about it. You can`t not think about it,” Kristy said.

More than one million Americans have been diagnosed with type one diabetes.

“It`s crazy how much it changes your life,” Kristy said.

Over the years Adriana has been an advocate for juvenile diabetes, even writing a book about it. Recently she was chosen out of more than 1,000 kids to speak in front of congress.

“It`s crazy. I never thought I would get chosen,” Adriana said.

Adriana and more than 100 of her peers traveled to Washington DC this week as part of “Children’s Congress”. Senator Bob Casey introduced a bill to cover the costs of insulin for most children with type one diabetes. Adriana was one of two kids who spoke.

“I was a little bit nervous but Senator Casey was there and came out before I had to speak and told me everything would be fine,” Adriana said.

Adriana says the best part of the trip was spending time with all of the other kids who also have type one diabetes.

“Meeting other people with diabetes is really cool because we have an instant bond right off the bat. We know what each other is going through,” Adriana said.

Adriana says she doesn’t plan to stop after yesterday. She hopes to meet with her local representatives and keep advocating for juvenile diabetes.