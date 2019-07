Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA, Pa. -- The caskets and tombstones of priests buried in part of Schuylkill County for more than a century are being moved.

Three priests who served at the former St. Jerome's Church in Tamaqua and had been buried outside the church are now being relocated to St. Jerome's Cemetery.

The church closed last year after consolidating with Saints Peter and Paul in Schuylkill County.