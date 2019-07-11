Bail Hearing for Police Officer Accused of Rape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Robert Collins appeared at the Luzerne County Courthouse Thursday alongside family members for a bail hearing.

Prosecutors said the bail he was given June wasn't appropriate.

Back in January four women came forward accusing Collins of abusing his power as a Wilkes-Barre Police Officer to force them into sex acts.

For those charges he posted $125,000 bail.

In June, the Attorney General's Office said four more women came forward with allegations against Collins and he had to post bail again.

At that time it was just $50,000 and he only had to pay 2 percent of that, or $1,000, to remain out of jail.

Today the prosecution argued that was not an appropriate considering sentences associated with the crimes he's accused of and requested an increase to $150,000 without an option to pay a percentage.

The defense said it was justified considered Collins track record for never missing a court appearance.

The judge met the two in the middle, and changed the bail for the most recent charges brought against Collins to $50,000 cash.

Collins had a bail bondsman with him at court Thursday and was able to pay the bail to remain out of jail until a trial.

He is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing in August.