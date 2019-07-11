Apartment Fire Displaces 10 People in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Ten people need a new place to stay after a fire in Luzerne County.

It broke out just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment building on Lee Park Avenue near Wilkes-Barre.

Hanover Township officials say about 10 people lived in the place. They all made it out safely.

The chief says the fire started in the back.

Crews were able to put it out quickly, but there is too much damage for anyone to stay.

The Red Cross is helping those put out by the fire in Luzerne County.

