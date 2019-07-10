Victim of Deadly Fire in Pittston Identified

Posted 12:04 pm, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:59PM, July 10, 2019

PITTSTON, Pa. -- The Luzerne County Coroner's Office has identified the boy who died in a fire in Luzerne County.

Aiden Middlemiss, 11, was pulled from the home on Oak Street in Pittston by firefighters.

Middlemiss was a student at Martin L. Mattei Middle School in Pittston. Administrators for the Pittston Area School District tell us there is a team of grief counselors as well as the school guidance counselor there for anyone that wants speak with someone about Aiden's death.

Someone who is close to the family set up a GoFundMe. She says Aiden was a foster child living with the family when flames broke out early Tuesday morning and destroyed the home. Crews from six fire companies were there and pulled Aiden from a second-story window before rushing him to the hospital. Police tell us that's where Aiden died.

Newswatch 16 saw state police and county investigators visiting the home on Tuesday. Late Tuesday night, police told us three juveniles were taken into custody following an investigation.

At this point, we don't know why those juveniles were taken into custody, but we do know it has something to do with the fire that led to Aiden's death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.