Two Weeks to Appoint a Mayor in Scranton

Posted 4:21 pm, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:21PM, July 10, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Scranton City Council has started taking applications for the position of mayor. Members have until the end of the month to find someone to serve temporarily ahead of a special election in November.

Wednesday's Council meeting was business as usual, except for the fact that council members have two weeks to pick a new mayor for the city.

Members received their first application during their meeting. Scranton resident Jay Walsh threw his hat in the ring by handing in his resume.

Former mayor Bill Courtright resigned ahead of a guilty plea to federal public corruption charges. Courtright admitted to taking bribes from developers and extorting city vendors and contractors seeking permits.

Related Story
Public Outcry Continues as Former Scranton Mayor Pleads Guilty to Corruption Charges

The indictment shed light on how Courtright manipulated the licensing, inspections, and permits office at City Hall for personal profit.

"I think every department in this building needs to be reevaluated, everything," said Bill Gaughan, council member.

Council finds itself in a unique position of power. Their frequent watchdogs who often speak at meetings aren't sure the council is up to it.

"You were elected to be leaders, and I think this city for too long has been leaderless all the way around. People have been chasing money and kickbacks. That's my opinion," said Lee Morgan of Scranton.

"Check to make sure they've paid all their taxes and fees at all levels of government. You should probably do a criminal background check, sad to say, but you should probably do one," Joan Hodowanitz of Scranton said.

"We have honest, credible people in this city that could turn this city around. We have a black veil over us. It's unfortunate what happened to Bill, but we've got to move forward," Bob Bolus of Scranton said.

City Council members say they'll accept resumes for mayor until next Wednesday, then hold a public interview process. They hope to have a mayor appointed by July 24.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.