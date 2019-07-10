State Police Investigating Attempted Bank Robbery

ELMHURST TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police say someone tried to rob a bank in Lackawanna County but gave up when they couldn’t get into the lobby.

Troopers say the person, carrying what appeared to be a gun, tried several times to get into NBT Bank on Route 435 near Elmhurst Wednesday morning. The doors were locked, and the lobby was not yet open.

The person was seen leaving on foot towards Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery.