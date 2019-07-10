× Star Wars Themed Event Helps Children’s Museum Thrive

From Darth Vader to Luke Skywalker, all sorts of Star Wars sights will soon be popping up in Columbia County.

The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host its fifth annual “May The Force Be With You Day.”

It takes place Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It happens rain or shine.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event on Wednesday.

This Star Wars themed extravaganza is the museum’s largest one-day fundraiser. The money raised from the $6.50 admission cost and other activities go toward the museum’s scholarship programs which help kids of low-income families be able to experience camps and events at the nonprofit in Columbia County. There will be costumed members, games, food, Ewok Mini golf, prizes, costume contests, space ships, and out of this world fun! For more details on the event, head here