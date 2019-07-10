Shiner Florida Georgia Line VIP Experience Contest
Shiner, LT Verrastro and a host of local bars want you to have a VIP FAN EXPERIENCE when Florida Georgia Line brings their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country 2019 Tour to Montage Mountain on August 16!
Grand Prize Package Includes:
• 2 VIP Tickets to Florida Georgia Line
• 2 VIP Deck Passes
• Parking Pass
• Charcoal Grill
• Cooler
3 Weekly Prizes:
Week 1: Shiner Gear Pack (Hoodie, T-Shirt, Trucker Cap, Koozies, Bottle Opener)
Week 2: Shiner Cooler
Week 3: Epiphone Acoustic Florida Georgia Line Guitar
* Winner and all attendees must be 21+.
Want to be a lucky winner? There are TWO ways to enter:
1. Enter HERE, once per day from July 10, 2019 – July 31, 2019!
2. Visit one of our participating local bars between July 10, 2019 and July 31, 2019!
Participating Venues: