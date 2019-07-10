× Roba Family Orchard to Become Lakeland Orchard and Cidery

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What was formerly known as Roba Family Orchard is getting a fresh name, a fresh look, and a fresh set of activities.

The primary purpose of changing the name of the orchard in Scott Township to Lakeland Orchard and Cidery is to avoid confusion, as the Robas also own Roba Family Farms in North Abington Township.

“Last year when we opened for sunflowers, we had probably 100 people a day showing up at the farm saying, ‘Where are the sunflowers? Where are the sunflowers?’ because they hear Roba’s and they always think of the pumpkin patch,” said Jeff Roba, co-manager of Lakeland Orchard and Cidery.

Along with changing the name, the Robas are also trying to establish the orchard as the more adult-focused of the family’s two locations. Lakeland Orchard and Cidery will feature live music every Saturday and Sunday from August 17 to October 14. The hard cider garden is also expanding to about four times the size it was last year, and will include cider flights and souvenir pint glasses.

Likely the most exciting addition will be ax throwing. Jenn Roba wasn’t on board with the idea at first, but she came around.

“I said, ‘I don’t know about that,’ and then I said to my brother, ‘Well, maybe.’ And then we went and did it, and I had so much fun that I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we definitely have to do this.'”

Jenn and Jeff are part of the second generation of Robas helping to manage the day-to-day operations of both the farm and the orchard.

The Robas say that Roba Family Farms is more kid-focused and adult-friendly, while the re-branded Lakeland Orchard and Cidery is more adult-focused and kid-friendly.

The orchard’s season officially kicks off on August 17 with the Zinnia Festival beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets go on sale on August 4.