Pedestrian Bridge in Jim Thorpe Still Under Construction

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The Mansion House Pedestrian Bridge in Jim Thorpe should be booming with walkers and bikers; instead, it’s still closed off.

One family from Long Island was hoping to be able to cross it.

“Yeah, a little upset, but we don’t want to take away from its beautiful charm,” said Andrew Russo of Long Island, New York.

A dedication ceremony was held last year, but right after, the bridge was shut back down to finish construction. It was finally supposed to open last month, but bad weather caused the delay.

“A little bummed out it’s not open. It would be nice to get it open. You always hit a roadblock with building things though, unfortunately,” said Steven Stone, Penn Forest Township.

Not only are tourists and locals eager to get this bridge open, but some businesses owners we spoke to are hoping to see it finished soon. They think it will bring more people to this part of Carbon County.

“Oh, without a doubt. It’s going to attract tons of tourists and promote the rest of the community,” said Anthony McAllister, Penn Forest Township.

The nearly $4 million project will connect 58 miles of the D & L Walking and Biking Trail that goes through Carbon, Luzerne, and Lehigh counties.

The 250-foot bridge project is part of the trial, more than 25 years in the making.

Steven Stone and Anthony McAllister are opening a bagel shop nearby. They are excited for all the people the bridge will bring in.

“It’s going to be nice to have the foot bridge. All the tourists will come and check it out. You can come across both ways, up and down. You can get up to us easier. It will bring more people down that already come,” said Stone.

Officials say the bridge should be open by the end of summer.

