More than 20 Animals Removed from Schuylkill County Home

Posted 4:31 pm, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:20PM, July 10, 2019

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Nearly two dozen animals were removed from a home in Schuylkill County.

Officials say 18 cats and three dogs were rescued from the house along High Road in Mahanoy Township on Tuesday.

The house was condemned due to poor conditions.

The Hillside SPCA is now caring for the animals.

