More than 20 Animals Removed from Schuylkill County Home

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Nearly two dozen animals were removed from a home in Schuylkill County.
Officials say 18 cats and three dogs were rescued from the house along High Road in Mahanoy Township on Tuesday.
The house was condemned due to poor conditions.
The Hillside SPCA is now caring for the animals.
40.832214 -76.143592
2 comments
lickerblisters
Wow, just look at the outside of that shi#hole Skook home. Can’t imagine anything wrong is going on in there! Friends don’t let friends live in da Skook.
lickerblisters
…..oh yeah, and just look at those roof top satellite dishes you and I are paying for.