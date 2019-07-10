× Mission: Uncertain for Shelter in Bradford County

WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It is a summer of uncertainty at a homeless shelter in Bradford County.

The Endless Mountain Mission is the only homeless shelter in the county. The organization near Troy, which is largely funded by donations, is a haven for people who do not have a place to call home.

“The mission is to take in the homeless, the very homeless, and I don’t mean someone sleeping on a parent’s couch or staying with somebody,” said Tammie Storrs, director of the mission center.

Storrs and the organization are trying to do whatever they can to support those who are down on their luck.

“We help them put in job applications, find jobs, and get them into their own permanent housing within three months, and we are very strict, so they have to put forth a big effort,” Storrs added.

The Endless Mountain Mission Center currently shelters the homeless, but with extreme maintenance needed and high operation costs, it is struggling to stay afloat.

One of the only showers is located in a men’s bathroom, while the only washing machine and dryer are located in a stall in the women’s bathroom. A trailer that still sits on the property was able to house a large family, but now it’s condemned and collects dust.

“Operations just to keep someone here and keep doing the case work and the management to help these people get on their feet is another cost, so it definitely takes money to keep it going,” Storrs said.

Joseph Brown, who has been at the shelter for three months, told Newswatch 16 that he will be moving into permanent housing this month. To him, the shelter is important, and he hopes it can improve so others have the same opportunity he had.

“It would mean a lot to other people because they have a roof over their head and a place to sleep,” Brown said.

The mission is organizing a fundraising drive for later this year.