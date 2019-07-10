Guilty Plea in Laundromat Thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- A woman accused of vandalizing machines at laundromats in Columbia County pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft and corruption of minors.

Amber Hornberger and Robert Johnson were caught on surveillance pictures breaking into and stealing money from six machines at the Wash-N-Shop laundromat in Bloomsburg in January.

The photos show the couple brought their two young children along during the thefts.

Johnson pleaded guilty to similar charges back in February in Columbia County.