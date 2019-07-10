Fire Displaces at Least a Dozen People in Shamokin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN, Pa. -- At least a dozen people need new places to stay after a big fire in Northumberland County.

The flames broke out in Shamokin late Tuesday night.

Those people were forced out when those two buildings caught fire overnight on East Lincoln Street and North Liberty Street.

Te fire chief here in Shamokin says it was around 11 p.m. Tuesday when it happened.

Everyone made it out okay, but those dozen folks have to find new places to stay now.

There's smoke and water damage here.

Thankfully, the fire company is right across the street and help arrived quickly.

"We started walking down, we saw all the smoke above the building and when we got down here it was still up in flames on top of the building," said Christina Roden of Shamokin.

"We had the fire knocked down with 40 minutes," explained Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Jeffery, Shamokin Fire Department. "The guys did an awesome job getting here and this fire out."

The fire chief here in Shamokin says he couldn't find any working smoke alarms in the apartment building.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze here in Shamokin.