RINGTOWN, Pa. -- Crews battled flames at a business in Schuylkill County.

The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at Ringtown Mill and Hardware on West Main Street in the borough.

The place was destroyed.

The chief says no one was inside at the time.

It's now up to investigators to find the cause here in Schuylkill County.