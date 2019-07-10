× Construction Hurting Businesses in Lehighton

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Business was good when Jenny’s Sweets and More opened on First Street in Lehighton back in the winter, but now, the store is lacking customers.

Owner Jennifer Solt-Cerato says the long-term construction project on Route 209 is a big reason why.

“The construction hasn’t been very friendly to us. I think it’s because people are routed away from our town. If you follow your GPS and directional signage, you’re going to go completely away from our town,” said Solt-Cerato.

Crews are working to control rock slides on “Mansion House Hill.” There is a total road closure from Bagel Bunch to Turkey Hill in Jim Thorpe each weekday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Work is scheduled to be completed by next year.

Glenn Claypoole owns Claypoole’s General Store. He says he’s been doing OK.

“I am a destination. People get here because they want to get here. The construction just has to be. It’s just part of it,” said Claypoole.

Some business owners we spoke to tell Newswatch 16 they hope to get a sign put at the by-pass, something simple just to let drivers know there are shops downtown.

“We are in the process of trying to figure out how that can work. Nothing elaborate, just something simply to say, hey don’t forget there are businesses in our downtown,” said Solt-Cerato.

Brad Cressley owns Carbon County Music and More. He agrees a sign would be great for businesses.

“We as businesses do signage to get our businesses recognized, and if no one is driving by, they aren’t going to think to come and see us,” said Cressley.

Route 209 is open on weekends.

According to business owners, Lehighton borough officials are working on a sign.