Cat to be Tested for Rabies After Biting Young Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- A cat is being tested for rabies after a little girl was attacked in Lackawanna County.

Police in Carbondale were called after Gracie Snyder, 9, was bitten outside her home on Dixon Street this afternoon.

Katie Snyder, the girl's mother, tells us the cat latched on to her daughter's leg and wouldn't let go.

"I'll never forget the scream i can tell you that right now that just gave me chills. just to feel so helpless that it attached to her and everything we did wasn't getting the cat off of her at first," said Katie Snyder.

"I started screaming I've been attacked I'm attacked I've been attacked and it was hurting so bad but I was so scared that I would have to get stitches or something," said Gracie Snyder, nine years old.

Gracie was taken to the hospital for a series of rabies shots.

The cat meanwhile has been caught and it's now being checked for rabies at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in Lackawanna County.