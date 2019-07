× Beach Closed at Beltzville State Park

TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – As the temperature heats up, a popular beach at a state park in the Poconos is closed for now.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) closed the beach at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County to swimming effective Wednesday, July 10 because of high bacteria in the water.

The beach will remain closed until the level of bacteria goes down.

The rest of the park is still open.