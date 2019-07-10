× After a Man had a Few Too Many Drinks, he Sent an Injured Baby Bird to a Wildlife Rescue Center — in an Uber

You don’t exactly have to be sober to still make a difference.

An animal shelter in Ogden, Utah, says its latest baby bird rescue was delivered by an Uber driver after a man, drinking responsibly, decided he didn’t want to risk driving the bird to the shelter himself.

Tim Crowley was day drinking with friends on a neighbor’s porch on a Saturday afternoon. That’s when he saw a little bird fall from the sky, CNN affiliate KSTU reported.

Crowley and his friends took a picture of the bird and sent it to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah. A representative from the rehabilitation center texted back, telling them to bring the bird in.

It took two tries. The first Uber driver backed out, finding the request too odd. But a second one, Christy Guynn, agreed.

She put the little bird in a box with leaves the men gave her.

“The only noise was the chirping,” Guynn told KSTU. “I guess he was happy when I turned off the air conditioning off and rolled the windows down a little bit. I definitely think it was a little too cold for him.”

The orphaned baby bird, a lesser goldfinch, was less than two weeks old.

“While we feel we’ve seen it all and can’t be amazed by anything, there is always SOMEONE out there to prove us wrong,” rehab center workers wrote on Facebook.