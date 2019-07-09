Trial Begins for Man Accused of Killing Infant Child

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Opening statements began this afternoon in the trial of a father accused of killing his baby in Monroe County.

Police say Anthony Gudino of East Stroudsburg brought his daughter, who was five months old, to the hospital in May 2016.

The daughter was described as limp and unresponsive when arriving to the hospital.

Hospital staff told authorities Gudino was intoxicated.

The infant was found to have several injuries and died a short time later.

The trial in Monroe County is expected to last all week.

 

