HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Flames from a tractor-trailer that caught fire spread to a building in Luzerne County.

That fire broke out around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at United States Cold Storage on North Park Drive in Hazle Township.

Pictures from Hazle Township Fire and Rescue's Facebook page show the fire.

Firefighters say a rig at the loading dock caught fire and spread to a building at the facility.

No injuries were reported.