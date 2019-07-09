Three Juveniles Taken Into Custody Following Deadly Fire

PITTSTON, Pa. — Officials say three juveniles have been taken into custody under the Juvenile Act in the deadly fire that happened Tuesday morning.

Police along with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office released a statement late Tuesday night to inform the public.

The press release stated that due to the rules of Juvenile Court Procedure and the Juvenile Act, they could not release any further comment.

Future editions of Newswatch 16 will provide updates on this situation involving a fire that killed an 11-year-old boy.

