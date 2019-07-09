New Details on Legs Found in Susquehanna River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Investigators are learning more about a pair of human legs found in the Susquehanna River in Williamsport.

A fisherman discovered parts of two human legs in May near the Hepburn Street Dam. The legs were severed at the knees and had toenails painted pink, leading investigators to believe the victim was a woman.

The coroner now says after an extensive forensic exam, the remains are believed to belong to an adult woman between 5' and 5'6" tall. The feet also had white Polo Jeans brand socks on them when they were found.

The investigation is ongoing.