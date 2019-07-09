× Hot Air Balloon Camp for Teens Lands at Keystone College

For the first time in three years, a hot air balloon camp for teenagers has returned to the east coast.

Keystone State Balloon Camp is now underway through Thursday, July 11, at Keystone College in La Plume.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the camp on Tuesday.

The camp is one of three in the country for ages 13 to 17. It’s sponsored by the Balloon Federation of America.

Similar balloon camps take place across the country including in Reno, NV and Albuquerque, NM.

Organizers say the “goals of the camp are to build youth interest in the sport of hot air ballooning by providing hands-on learning in all aspects of the sport with the greatest emphasis being on safety.”

The five-day camp draws local campers from Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, and Wyoming counties, as well as campers from California, Texas, Kansas, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, and Ontario, Canada.

Local balloon pilots, counselors, staff, and presenters, as well as folks from New Mexico, Indiana, Virginia, and New York help teach the camp.

Often times when campers “age out” of camp, they return to help as counselors.