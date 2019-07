Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. -- Police in Luzerne County say a man trying to shoot a pair of intruders accidentally shot his sister.

West Hazleton's police chief tells us two men broke into an apartment along North Broad Street Monday evening.

The man living there opened fire at the intruders.

His sister was hit in the gunfire and she was rushed to the hospital.

The resident was taken into custody.

Police in West Hazleton are still looking for the men behind the break in.