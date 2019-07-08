Truck Driver Charged for I-80 Pileup in 2017

Posted 3:51 pm, July 8, 2019, by

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Charges have been filed two years after a dump truck caused a chain reaction crash in a construction zone in Luzerne County.

The driver of the truck, Diego Aroca from New Jersey, is charged with aggravated assault and other violations including driving an overweight vehicle.

State police say Aroca hit an SUV along Interstate 80 west near White Haven in July 2017 causing five other vehicles to collide. Several people were hurt.

Troopers say Aroca was going more than 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

